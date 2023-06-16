Mid-Michigan Matters: The importance of father figures
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 10,000 children in Michigan in foster care.
Michelle Hastel, with Samaritas in Lansing, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters, to talk about the need for foster families.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.