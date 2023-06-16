Love Lansing Like a Local by exploring Michigan’s history

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Take a journey through Michigan’s rich past, from the time of the state’s earliest peoples to the late 20th century.

Located in the Michigan Library and Historical Center Building in Lansing, the museum’s five floors provide a walk through time, beginning with Michigan’s first people’s, the Anishinaabe, and ending in the mid-20th century.

Yearly special exhibitions provide a deeper look at Michigan history topics.

Visitors can walk through a replicas of an Upper Peninsula copper mine, a lumbering exhibit and a one-room schoolhouse. Stroll a 1920′s era street complete with a car showroom, window shop and take a seat in the old-time theatre. Both children and adults can learn so much about Michigan’s past.

For more information: https://www.lansing.org/things-to-do/attractions/michigan-history-museum/

