Lansing father of 8 reflects on the joys of parenthood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Father’s Day weekend. For a lot of families, the whole weekend will be a time to honor dads for all that they do. Lansing dad, Thomas Oliver, shared what makes being a father special to him.

“To be there for them. Like to be there at their games and to be happy for them, or be there when they fall.”

Before clocking into his shift at the Lansing Brewing Company, Oliver took a moment to talk about the best parts of being a father to his eight children.

“To pick them up and coddle them when they’re crying. They have a bad dream, you’re right there to wake them up or to tell them don’t be scared.”

Oliver recalled the tiny fingerprints he said his kids leave on everything.

“You know, you clean up and then they mess it up right after. I build them forts and they tear it down so fast. It’s just...it’s just great.”

A father of seven boys and one girl, Oliver said he just wants to be the dad he wishes he had while growing up.

“I want them to have everything that I didn’t have and to like have the knowledge that I didn’t have...”

Oliver called seeing his kids grow up an amazing feeling. A badge of honor he said he wears proudly.

“It’s just a great feeling to be a dad. To all the fathers that miss out on it, you guys should get back in your kid’s life, you know. It’s a great feeling.”

Oliver said that he will be working on Father’s Day, hosting a brunch at the Lansing Brewing Company. He said after work, he’s taking his family to a barbecue.

