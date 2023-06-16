Lansing Catholic baseball ends season with 4-1 semifinal loss to Algonac

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In its first state semifinal since 2012, Randy Farlin’s Lansing Catholic baseball team held an early 1-0 lead over Division 3 top-ranked Algonac through two and a half innings.

But in the bottom of the third, and with two runners on, Algonac pitcher Josh Kasner, already committed to play at Michigan as a junior, took a two-out, two-strike changeup from sophomore Drew Tolfree and snuck it just inside the left field foul pole for the go-ahead three-run home run.

Two innings later, the Muskrats plated one more insurance run and got a complete-game outing from Kasner in a 4-1 win over Catholic, which mustered just two hits after Drew Burlingame’s third-inning RBI single.

“One pitch can change the entire game and that’s what happened. I left a change-up up to a very good hitter and he just hit it out the park,” Tolfree said candidly postgame.

Like his stud sophomore pitcher, Farlin knew the margin for error when playing for championship games is minute, but he has no regrets with how his team’s season concluded.

“It was a heck of a run for them and they had a great season and not too shabby with back-to-back districts back-to-back regionals and finally getting that quarterfinal win,” Farlin said. “It was a heck of a season. I just keep reminding them they’ve done great things this season and the seniors had a heck of a run. There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Farlin will have to replace six key seniors who played a pivotal role in elevating the program to new heights.

But with a strong nucleus returning next year, with Tolfree leading the way, Farlin is excited where his program has ascended to, starting to get much of the praise Catholic’s football program has garnered over the last two decades.

“It says a lot for our future. The seniors are he heart of the team and they will be missed,” Farlin said. “I think everyone’s starting to accept that we’re not just a football school. We’re a baseball school and we’re here to stay.”

The Cougars end their season 23-6 with a CAAC White crown and a district and regional title to go with it, with plenty of motivation to reach new heights next year.

“We need to get back. It’s gonna happen,” Tolfree said. “We’re gonna get back here. I know it’s gonna happen.”

