Juneteenth festivities kick off across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people are in for a three-day weekend as Monday has been officially designated as the Juneteenth holiday. However, the festivities have already commenced, with both the city of Jackson and Lansing kicking off their Juneteenth celebrations Thursday.

Behind the celebrations lies a serious message.

An awards ceremony was held Thursday. Children wrote essays for a chance to earn a scholarship and learn more about what Juneteenth is about.

One of the prominent figures at the event was Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, a member of the Michigan Supreme Court.

“It is an honor to speak at this Juneteenth event, being the first Black woman to sit on the Michigan Supreme Court, being the great-granddaughter of a lynching victim,” Bolden said. “I really hope that I am making my ancestors proud.”

Bolden served as the keynote speaker at the City of Lansing’s Juneteenth kickoff celebration.

The event organizers emphasized the importance of remembering the history and heartache associated with Juneteenth.

“In 1865, the Blacks that were still enslaved in the southern states found out they were free but actually they were freed in 1862, so it wasn’t until three years later on June 19th, 1865 that this information came to them,” said Angela Matthews. “And so that is a celebration of freedom for Black Americans.”

In Jackson, they started the Juneteenth weekend by bringing police and people together.

“Where voices can be heard, you’ll hear from the law enforcement and what they’re doing to keep our community safe, but it’s also where you want to hear from the community and how they feel and what can happen as we try to bridge the gap,” said Kelly Crum, chief of diversity at Jackson College.

The Jackson County undersheriff said the panel is important, considering the social climate and the importance of Juneteenth.

“We can’t do it without the community,” said undersheriff Christopher Simpson. “It’s just that simple.”

In Lansing, there will be a Freedom Festival Friday evening, and in Jackson, there will be a play at the Michigan Theatre.

