Jackson police introduces newest members of K9 team

Officer Autumn Schram and her K9 partner Taz, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, are the newest members.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson police have a new k9 team serving the community.

The duo recently completed training and are ready to help the police.

Officer Schram has been a patrol officer in Jackson for five years and is now the department’s first female K9 handler.

Taz lives with her full-time and is on duty with her at work.

