Jackson police introduces newest members of K9 team

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson police have a new k9 team serving the community.

Officer Autumn Schram and her K9 partner Taz, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, are the newest members.

The duo recently completed training and are ready to help the police.

Officer Schram has been a patrol officer in Jackson for five years and is now the department’s first female K9 handler.

Taz lives with her full-time and is on duty with her at work.

