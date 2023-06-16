Gov. Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support UP communities impacted by spring flooding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday requesting a Major Disaster Declaration.

This Disaster Declaration will benefit Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Houghton, Marquette and Ontonagon counties which all had flooding issues in May caused by rapid snow melt.

A federal Major Disaster declaration would allow for federal assistance to communities for emergency response and long-term infrastructure recovery.

109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill (D) said those affected by the flood need to report their damages.

“Folks need to submit documentation that they have had damage and if anyone had not submitted yet we need photos, we need receipts,” said Rep. Hill. “Please call my office and we can make sure that your damages are included in this disaster declaration,”

Hill said from there FEMA will make an analysis to determine what items meet the thresh hold to be reimbursed.

“Deciding those costs much like we do our insurance investor similar to that process. We also have the governor making that formal request,” said Rep. Hill. “That also is a part of the process to ensure that FEMA is formally engaged in the process.”

38th State District Sen. Ed McBroom (R) said he and the other state legislators have been working to make sure all damages get reported so they have an accurate number on the extent of the damage.

“Providing communication between state officials and local officials if there’s a breakdown in communications,” said Sen. McBroom. “I’ve also been encouraging our local officials to keep really excellent records of the disaster of the dollar amounts because that is so critical if we are going to have rock solid numbers,”

McBroom also said the reason they chose to use FEMA for restoration work is because it doesn’t raise taxes for people. He also right now said they are trying to work out any complications with recovery funding.

“If the federal dollars don’t come through or where they are short failed then it’s going to be up to the state to see if we can backfill some of that,” said Sen. McBroom. “Then there is a possibility that some of that doesn’t happen either if the state doesn’t have enough dollars and then the locals are going to have to figure out a way to do that.”

U.S. Senators Gary Peters, Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Representative Jack Bergman also sent a letter to President Biden today to request this Major Disaster Declaration.

Sen. McBroom and Rep. Hill went on to say that they just want to thank the emergency respondent managers and local law enforcement for keeping people safe.

