Advertise With Us

Get help sort all areas of your garage with Easy Life Organizing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘Tis the season for organization!

Amanda from Easy Life Organizing shows us how she transformed a garage from piles of clutter, to everything available at easy access.

You can schedule a session with her.

The Strategy Session is the first step in the process.

During the this session, you can:

  • Tour the space/project
  • Determine what is and isn’t working
  • Assess your wants, needs, and goals
  • Provide recommendations
  • Develop a strategy for moving forward
  • Give you a complimentary quote that best fits your needs

Learn more about these services and some tips to organize your spaces: https://www.easylifeorganizing.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Only in Michigan’ - Police cruiser damaged by hail in Howell
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
Teen dies after 2 motorcycles crash on US-127 in Leoni Township

Latest News

Blast through the past! Take a trip through time at the Michigan History Center to learn about...
Love Lansing Like a Local by exploring Michigan’s history
See Jesus Christ Super Star
Get Ready with ‘Herod’ in Jesus Christ Superstar
Make memories with your dad at the Jackson County Fair
Give your Dad a Family Experience at the Jackson County Fair
Celebrate Juneteenth this weekend
Take CATA to the 517 Juneteenth Weekend