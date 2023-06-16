Get help sort all areas of your garage with Easy Life Organizing
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘Tis the season for organization!
Amanda from Easy Life Organizing shows us how she transformed a garage from piles of clutter, to everything available at easy access.
You can schedule a session with her.
The Strategy Session is the first step in the process.
During the this session, you can:
- Tour the space/project
- Determine what is and isn’t working
- Assess your wants, needs, and goals
- Provide recommendations
- Develop a strategy for moving forward
- Give you a complimentary quote that best fits your needs
Learn more about these services and some tips to organize your spaces: https://www.easylifeorganizing.com/
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.