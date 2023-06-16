Get help sort all areas of your garage with Easy Life Organizing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘Tis the season for organization!

Amanda from Easy Life Organizing shows us how she transformed a garage from piles of clutter, to everything available at easy access.

You can schedule a session with her.

The Strategy Session is the first step in the process.

During the this session, you can:

Tour the space/project



Determine what is and isn’t working



Assess your wants, needs, and goals



Provide recommendations



Develop a strategy for moving forward



Give you a complimentary quote that best fits your needs

Learn more about these services and some tips to organize your spaces: https://www.easylifeorganizing.com/



