Former Michigan Gov. Granholm to visit Detroit Monday

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm will be in Detroit on Monday.

Granholm will meet with business leaders to talk about the future of energy and our climate.

She will wrap up her Juneteenth visit to Detroit with a stop at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

