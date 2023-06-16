Advertise With Us

Fatal crash reported on US-127 in Leoni Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A fatal crash was reported Friday on US-127 in Leoni Township.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said two cars were involved in the crash on southbound US-127 at Michigan Avenue on June 16, just after midnight.

Northbound and southbound lanes of US-127 at Exit 39 were closed for about four hours, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

News 10 reached out to law enforcement for further information.

