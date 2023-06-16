Fatal crash reported on US-127 in Leoni Township

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A fatal crash was reported Friday on US-127 in Leoni Township.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said two cars were involved in the crash on southbound US-127 at Michigan Avenue on June 16, just after midnight.

Northbound and southbound lanes of US-127 at Exit 39 were closed for about four hours, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

News 10 reached out to law enforcement for further information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.