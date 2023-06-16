Advertise With Us

Driver involved in Livingston County pursuit surrenders to authorities

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles and Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The driver involved in a pursuit in Howell and Genoa Township surrendered to authorities.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, June 16, that Stephen Francis III, 32, turned himself in after a police chase reached nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue.

According to authorities, the incident started in Howell when a deputy saw a gray Ford F-150 traveling east on Grand River Avenue near University Drive and passing vehicles by using the left-hand turn lane. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the F-150 rapidly accelerated and drove off. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle reached 95 mph on Grand River Avenue before leaving the street, hitting a crosswalk sign and several street signs near Latson Road. The vehicle then reportedly continued through several parking lots before heading south on Latson Road.

The pursuit was called off just before the vehicle entered westbound I-96.

Authorities believe Francis is under investigation for a domestic violence incident and a retail fraud that had occurred just before the pursuit.

