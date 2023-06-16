Advertise With Us

Charlotte Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Street

(file)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Police responded to shots fired from a vehicle at a home in the 300 block of Pleasant Street on June 16 at around 1 a.m.

No further details were given at this time.

Police said the incident is isolated as the people involved are believed to know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

Lansing residents demand action in community meeting regarding housing issues
