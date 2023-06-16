Charlotte Police investigate shooting on Pleasant Street

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Police responded to shots fired from a vehicle at a home in the 300 block of Pleasant Street on June 16 at around 1 a.m.

No further details were given at this time.

Police said the incident is isolated as the people involved are believed to know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.