Another dry stretch of weather starts and Friday’s top headlines

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few showers and thunderstorms passed through Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but many places missed out on that rain and we likely won’t see any again for a while. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on the weekend’s forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 16, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1994, 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1994
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1980

