19-year-old arrested for East Lansing synagogue threat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old was arrested by the FBI Friday and is facing charges for threats toward an East Lansing synagogue.

According to the Department of Justice, Pickford resident Seann Pietela reportedly communicated with others on social media and showed a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events.

He reportedly communicated about planning to commit acts of violence to kill other people. The affidavit claims Pietela had searched the location of Shaarey Zedek, a synagogue in East Lansing. A note found on his phone reportedly listed the synagogue, the date March 15, 2024, and a list of equipment that included pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and multiple firearms.

Pietila reportedly told authorities that the date was chosen because March 15 was the same date as the 2019 mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 51 people dead, but that he did not intend on following through with the mass killings he spoke about.

The affidavit claims Pietila showed admiration for Brenton Tarrant, the gunman in the Christchurch shootings.

A search warrant was executed Friday at a home in Pickford, where authorities reportedly found Pietila, multiple guns, ammunition, various knives, scopes, a camouflage tactical vest, a black tactical vest, black skull masks, a red and white Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks and military sniper/survival manuals.

Authorities said the firearms located in the residence were not secured in a safe or locked storage box and were freely accessible to anyone in the residence.

Pietila was transported to Chippewa County Correctional Facility, where he told investigators he moved to Pickford roughly a week ago and had been living in East Lansing prior. He reportedly said he was most likely living in East Lansing when he made the threats over social media.

Pietila was charged Friday with transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another. A felony that can result in up to five years in prison.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.