Who Do You Want to Give a “Studio 10 Shoutout!” to?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is there someone you know that deserves a Shoutout on Studio 10? It can be anyone who deserves a little spotlight and love - someone who is celebrating a Birthday, Anniversary, beat cancer, graduated or someone who deserves some extra recognition. Click the link below to tell us who this person is and why they deserve the Studio 10 Shoutout! Hosts, Nicole Buchmann & Rachelle Lagrand will give Shoutouts during Studio 10 that airs 3:00 - 4:00PM weekdays on WILX.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.