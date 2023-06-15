Advertise With Us

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak serving as board chairman for Hillsdale College

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)(WDBJ)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick “Pat” Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is now the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees chairman.

This comes after Sajak announced he is retiring as host after this upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative, self-described Christian, liberal arts school founded in 1844.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

Latest News

Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Scattered thunderstorms possible today
Hundreds of Michigan scouts meeting at State Capitol for Scout Day
New sports courts opening at Patriarche Park in East Lansing