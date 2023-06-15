Weekend road closures planned to allow for Juneteenth, Pride festivities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing reports road closures will begin Saturday morning to allow for the Pride Festival, Juneteenth festival, parade, and 5K race.

Starting at approx. 5:30 am on Saturday, June 17, several streets in Old Town will have closures for the Lansing Pride Festival. The closures are expected to last until approx. 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 18.

Lansing Pride Festival road closures (City of Lansing)

Starting at approx. 7:00 am on Saturday, June 17, Washington Ave. in REO town from South St. to Elm St. will be closed for the Juneteenth Festival. Detours will be provided. The closure will last until approx. 2:00 am on June 18.

Lansing road closures for Juneteenth Festival (City of Lansing)

Starting at approximately 10:30 am on Saturday, June 17, 2023, several streets will have intermittent closures for the Juneteenth Parade. The closures will last until approximately 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 17.

Lansing Juneteenth Parade road closures (City of Lansing)

Starting at approximately 7:30 am on Saturday, June 17, several streets will have intermittent closures for the Juneteenth 5K Race. The closures will last until approximately 10:00 am on Saturday, June 17.

Juneteenth 5K road closures (City of Lansing)

