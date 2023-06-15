Advertise With Us

UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a major win for UPS drivers, the company has reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks.

The deal would see a/c installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

Only two fans will be installed in the 95,000 vehicles already in service.

They will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

The deal might help avert a strike the drivers are set to vote on, which would begin when the current contract expires at the end of next month.

That depends on whether the sides can also reach an agreement on a pay raise for drivers.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership

Latest News

FILE - The retail sales data follow a government report this week that consumer inflation eased...
Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates
Eaton Rapids dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Native American child welfare law
In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus...
Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers consider changing COVID vaccine to target latest omicron strain