Take CATA to the 517 Juneteenth Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a 4 day weekend celebration occurring in the heart of REO Town!

OurSpace 517 is hosting the 3rd annual Juneteenth Weekend that celebrates Black culture, expression, and experiences.

This celebration will include a Black History Black Futures seminar, a Juneteenth ice cream social, the 517 Juneteenth Festival and the Juneteenth Father’s Day celebration.

CATA is ensuring you can attend this celebration and more Juneteenth events in the region by providing multiple routes to the different celebrations.

Events happening at St. Joe park on Friday can be accessed by routes 11 and 12.

Saturday’s events in and around the park are served by route 12.

REO town activities are served by route 2.

Often community events result in road closures, be sure to subscribe to rider alerts at cata.Org/mycata for detours that may impact your ride to local events this summer.

Adult one-way fares are $1.25, 60-Cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare.

For more information about the 517 Juneteenth Weekend, visit: https://www.ourspacefoundation.org/517juneteenth.

For more information about CATA, https://www.cata.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.