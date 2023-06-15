New sports courts opening at Patriarche Park in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new sports courts project at Patriarche Park Wednesday morning.

The sports courts project includes ten pickleball courts, a tennis and a basketball court.

Other improvements include wider entrances and exits to the park and a new sidewalk from Alton Road to the sports courts.

Funding for the project came from a grant from the Natural Resources Trust Fund, the Michigan Economic Development, and the Patriarche Park Pickleball Association.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 2 p.m. on June 15.

