Advertise With Us

Neighborhood steps up to care for dog whose owner was hit by car while walking him

Generous neighbors in one Ohio community are stepping up to care for a dog whose owner is in the hospital. (Source: WXIX)
By Payton Marshall and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Generous neighbors in one Ohio community are stepping up to care for a dog whose owner is in the hospital.

Patrick Beach, 63, was walking his dog Sherlock on Sunday evening when Beach was hit by a car. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains sedated in the ICU, neighbors said.

Immediately following the collision, Sherlock took off and was nowhere to be found.

After first responders tended to Beach and left the scene, residents of the Oakley neighborhood in Cincinnati jumped into action to try to find the dog.

After two days of searching, Sherlock was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

“Oh my God, I cried,” Oakley resident Lee Caldwell said. “I am so grateful that he was found. I was so worried.”

Another neighbor, Taylor Suggs, said he was worried something bad had happened to Sherlock.

“We found him this [Tuesday] afternoon, and it made all of our days,” Suggs said. “It really just brought home the fact that we all love living here.”

Fortunately, the dog was found before anything bad happened to him; he was found by railroad tracks.

Now, neighbors are rotating taking care of Sherlock, including feeding and housing him, while Beach remains in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth

Latest News

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Man indicted in chokehold death of New York subway rider Jordan Neely, prosecutor confirms
Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing gun violence
Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing gun violence
Make memories with your dad at the Jackson County Fair
Rachelle previews the Jackson County Fair
Expert advice to help boost your savings account
See Jesus Christ Super Star
Rachelle and Nicole get a behind the scenes look at Jesus Christ Superstar