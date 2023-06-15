MSU basketball player Mady Sissoko builds school in African Village with NIL earnings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University basketball player Mady Sissoko is making headlines not just for his skills on the court, but for his philanthropic endeavors in his small village in Africa.

Despite the recent introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that allow college athletes to earn substantial sums of money, Sissoko has chosen a different path. The 6-foot-9-inch center has decided to give his NIL earnings back to his community.

Sissoko, who hails from Mali and arrived in the United States at the age of 15, recently returned from a trip to his village to witness firsthand the impact of his donations. He expressed his difficulty in explaining the living conditions of his village to others.

“It is hard to explain, I wish you guys could see it with your own eyes because you guys would be like, ‘Wow, it is different,’” Sissoko said. “Every time I go over there, I make sure I give back where I come from; that is my mission.”

Due to his student visa, Sissoko cannot personally profit from his NIL deal. However, he has found a way to give back to his place of origin. With the support of additional donations, Sissoko has been able to establish a school, basketball court, and a drinking well in his village.

Coach Tom Izzo said Sissoko’s story is special because he is driven by altruistic motives.

“It makes the story even cooler because he didn’t do it for you guys to be here or for me to be here, get pats on the back, he did it because he has people back there that are trying to do what he did and get out of there and live a real life,” said Izzo.

Reflecting on his own childhood experiences, Sissoko remembered walking barefoot for over a mile to attend school. Thanks to the Mady Sissoko Foundation, children in his village will be spared such hardships. He also shared his excitement at introducing basketball to the kids in Mali, hoping they would derive joy from the newly installed nets.

“I just remember this kid, we had the basketball hoops, and I shot it, and the kid came up behind me, ‘Can I shoot it?’ He just grabbed it and two-hand just threw it way up, not even close,” Sissoko said. “I was like ah, ‘Yep, this is what got me here.”

Izzo expressed his intention to gather the team and celebrate Sissoko’s achievements, and he even plans to visit the school himself to witness the impact firsthand.

For more information, or to donate, visit the official Mady Sissoko Foundation website.

