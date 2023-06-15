Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing gun violence

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.

James Terrill, with the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share how the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement Team works to stop crime in the community.

