Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.

James Terrill, with the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share how the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement Team works to stop crime in the community.

Mid-Michigan Matters

