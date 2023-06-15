Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked

CORUNNA, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan marijuana processor and grower had its license revoked by the state.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency revoked three licenses held by Candid Labs, LLC, located at 1850 Parmenter Road in Corunna. The company does business as Layercake Farms 2, LLC.

The business had the following licenses revoked:

“When licensees don’t act within the laws and rules that govern the cannabis industry, we must act swiftly to protect the public,” CRA Executive Director Brian Hanna said. “By revoking these state operating licenses, we are holding true to the CRA’s promise that egregious actions jeopardizing public health and safety will be taken seriously and have consequences.”

The licenses will not be renewed, reinstated, reissued or reactivated at any future date, the state said.

In addition, the owner – Ramon Hana – is permanently prohibited from being employed or working in any capacity at a licensed marijuana business in the state.

Hana also owns other licensed marijuana businesses in Lansing. He is prohibited from seeking renewal of those licenses and must close those businesses before the licenses expire, the state said.

Candid Labs was found to be in violation of several regulations set by the state, including “malfunctioning use of its video surveillance system,” and mislabeled or unlabeled products, the state said.

Details of the violations can be found here:

