Michigan State Police stepping up speed enforcement
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’ll be seeing more Michigan State Police troopers out on the road this weekend.
The agency is stepping up speed enforcement, starting Saturday and running through June 25.
“All traffic crashes, except for a car vs. animal, across Michigan and the U.S. are because of someone driving too fast or being on their phone,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk.
He said officers will be paying special attention to people who are speeding.
According to the state, 237 people died last year in Michigan because someone was driving too fast.
Related:
- Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue
- Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed MSU student enters no-contest plea
- Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.