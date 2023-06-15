Michigan State Police stepping up speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’ll be seeing more Michigan State Police troopers out on the road this weekend.

The agency is stepping up speed enforcement, starting Saturday and running through June 25.

“All traffic crashes, except for a car vs. animal, across Michigan and the U.S. are because of someone driving too fast or being on their phone,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

He said officers will be paying special attention to people who are speeding.

According to the state, 237 people died last year in Michigan because someone was driving too fast.

