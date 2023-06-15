Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop

MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an “obliterated serial number,” a Draco AK47 pistol, body armor, ammunition and $82,000 in cash.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METRO DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Several guns and a large number of drugs and cash were seized by Michigan State Police following a traffic stop in Metro Detroit.

According to authorities, the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and suboxone. The traffic stop led to a search warrant executed Tuesday in Detroit that resulted in the seizure of two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an “obliterated serial number,” a Draco AK47 pistol, body armor, ammunition and $82,000 in cash.

One of the handguns was stolen, police said.

“During traffic stops, troopers also find other criminal activity,” said Mike Shaw, a Public Information Officer for MSP. “These investigations can lead to arrests and seizures, like this one, where stolen guns are being taken off our streets and not being used against members of our community "

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth

Latest News

Rachelle goes over CATA Juneteenth Routes
Weekend road closures planned to allow for Juneteenth, Pride festivities
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Checking in on the US Open
Rachelle shares the story of one Lansing Changemaker