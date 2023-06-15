Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Several guns and a large number of drugs and cash were seized by Michigan State Police following a traffic stop in Metro Detroit.
According to authorities, the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and suboxone. The traffic stop led to a search warrant executed Tuesday in Detroit that resulted in the seizure of two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an “obliterated serial number,” a Draco AK47 pistol, body armor, ammunition and $82,000 in cash.
One of the handguns was stolen, police said.
“During traffic stops, troopers also find other criminal activity,” said Mike Shaw, a Public Information Officer for MSP. “These investigations can lead to arrests and seizures, like this one, where stolen guns are being taken off our streets and not being used against members of our community "
Further details were not revealed at the time.
