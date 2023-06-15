Lansing residents demand action in community meeting regarding housing issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A gathering of concerned citizens took place Wednesday in Lansing to discuss the pressing issue of the housing crisis.

About 40 people attended the meeting and none of them had anything good to say. Complaints ranged from homes infested with bats to apartments plagued by mold and unresponsive landlords. Residents expressed their discontent, citing exorbitant rents as the root cause of their fear and instability.

One resident said people are living in dangerous situations.

The Lansing Housing Commission, which residents said has considerable influence over the situation, was at the center of much discussion. Dozens of people at the meeting called for action to fix the housing crisis.

They said they want to empower tenants and hold landlords accountable.

“We paid our rent every single month,” revealed one resident. “We had no idea that she hadn’t been paying her property taxes for who knows how long, and we had a very short time before we had to get out.”

Numerous stories were shared by individuals in search of affordable housing. They demanded action against high rent prices in Lansing and urged the state to lift its ban on rent control.

“State law says that we, as Lansing, or other local municipalities, cannot even have a conversation about stabilizing or controlling the cost of rent,” said William Lawrence, one of the meeting’s organizers. “Which is why your landlord can just hike it up year after year after year, $200, $300, $400 - whatever they want, and you have no means of holding them accountable.”

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf was scheduled to attend the meeting but could not make it and sent her legislative director, Natasha Atkinson, as a representative.

“I’m sorry that you guys have to go through this, housing is definitely a right,” said Atkinson. “Safe housing, adequate housing, housing that you feel respected in, cared for in, a place to lay where your head where you aren’t concerned or worried.”

A demonstration for fair housing is planned for Sept. 5 at the State Capitol.

