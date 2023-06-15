Advertise With Us

Lack of foot traffic in downtown Lansing is impacting businesses

COVID hit businesses hard
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID pandemic hit businesses in downtown Lansing hard. Foot traffic in the city has slowed tremendously.

Sara Fortino works a hybrid schedule and when she’s in her downtown office, she and her coworkers shop and eat locally. Due to a decrease in people downtown, Biggby Coffee in Lansing, one of Fortino’s favorites is closing its doors.

“Yes, there are other Biggby’s but it’s not the same,” said Fortino.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce said the pandemic negatively affected Lansing more than any other central city in Michigan after the state shifted to remote and hybrid schedules.

“It was quite a big disruption for downtown,” said Fortino.

The coffee shop is not the only business feeling the effects of more people working online. Owner of the Peanut Shoppe Adam Seyburn said even though state workers are slowly returning, it’s not for five days a week.

“I can tell in the morning when I arrive in the parking lot just how busy of a day it’s going to be because either the parking structures are full or it’s mostly empty,” said Seyburn.

Lansing’s Director of Downtown Development Julie Reinhardt said she’s trying to find other ways to bring people downtown.

Related: Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing

“Looking to add more residential and really grow not only our daytime worker but our nighttime our weekend business as well,” said Reinhardt.

“When I’m in the office I always come down here,” said Fortino.

Hoping to inspire people like Fortino to visit downtown even on days she’s not in the office.

