Jackson Library receives $500 grant to boost reading engagement among teens

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan library is receiving $500 to provide books to more kids and teens.

The American Library Association granted the money to the Jackson Library, one of 58 libraries nationwide receiving the grant.

The funds will be used for a program that aims to actively engage teenagers in reading. They will receive theme-related books to assist them in navigating through difficult challenges.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.