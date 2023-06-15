Advertise With Us

Jackson Library receives $500 grant to boost reading engagement among teens

The American Library Association granted the money to the Jackson Library, one of 58 libraries nationwide receiving the grant.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan library is receiving $500 to provide books to more kids and teens.

The funds will be used for a program that aims to actively engage teenagers in reading. They will receive theme-related books to assist them in navigating through difficult challenges.

