Advertise With Us

Isle Royale wolf count rises slightly, moose population drops

Wolf pups at Isle Royale National Park from Michigan Technological University
Wolf pups at Isle Royale National Park from Michigan Technological University(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The grey wolf population on Isle Royale is increasing according to a new study by Michigan Technological University

Researchers visited Isle Royale from Jan. 20 to March 3 for their annual winter study of wolves and moose.

During the study, scientists found the wolf population on Isle Royale has reached 31.

Five years ago, 19 mainland wolves were airlifted to Isle Royale to help re-establish the wolf population on the island that fell because of inbreeding.

Researcher Rolf Peterson said three or possibly four litters were born in spring 2022 and more pups are expected to be born in 2023.

The uptick is a promising development for re-establishing a healthy wolf population.

The moose population dropped from 1,346 to 967.

Wolf predation is a factor. Researchers estimate that wolves killed about 10% of the moose population over the last year. The main cause of the decline of moose is starvation from food shortage.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth

Latest News

Rachelle goes over CATA Juneteenth Routes
Weekend road closures planned to allow for Juneteenth, Pride festivities
MSP seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone, two handguns, an AR-styled rifle with an...
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, narcotics, $82K following traffic stop
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Checking in on the US Open
Rachelle shares the story of one Lansing Changemaker