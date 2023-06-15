Hundreds of Michigan scouts meeting at State Capitol for Scout Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 800 scouts from across the state will be participating in Scout Day at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Scouts will have the chance to meet state lawmakers, tour the Capitol, go rock climbing and there will even be an inflatable archery course.

Scout Day at the Capitol is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

