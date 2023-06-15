Hillsdale County childcare provider’s license suspended following death of child
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A childcare provider in Hillsdale County had its license suspended after a child died while in their care.
According to the State Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, an investigation showed that the child died June 1 at a home on East Bacon Road, while under the care of Jolene Pickford.
The report showed the child died after they were put down for a nap. An autopsy showed no signs of abuse or trauma.
The incident is under investigation by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.
