Hillsdale County childcare provider’s license suspended following death of child

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A childcare provider in Hillsdale County had its license suspended after a child died while in their care.

According to the State Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, an investigation showed that the child died June 1 at a home on East Bacon Road, while under the care of Jolene Pickford.

The report showed the child died after they were put down for a nap. An autopsy showed no signs of abuse or trauma.

The incident is under investigation by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

