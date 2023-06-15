Advertise With Us

Guilty verdict for Groveland Township woman who killed father using lye

Megan Joyce Imirowicz March 14, 2022
Megan Joyce Imirowicz March 14, 2022(Oakland County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County jury found a woman guilty of killing her father by throwing lye on him in 2021.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz was found guilty from the October 1, 2021 incident when she threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping 64-year-old father causing chemical burns across his body.

Her father, Konrad Imirowicz survived five months after the attack and died on March 6, 2022, three days after being removed from life support.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz was 18-years-old at the time of the attack. Following the guilty verdict, the prosecution moved to revoke bond, which the court granted. Imirowicz will remain at the Oakland County Jail. Sentencing is set for July 25.

She was found guilty of Unlawful Possession or Use of Harmful Devices/Irritants Causing Death and Domestic Violence. Unlawful Possession or Use of Harmful Devices/Irritants Causing Death is a felony punishable by life imprisonment or any term of years and/or a fine up to $40,000. Domestic Violence is a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days jail and/or a fine up to $500.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing gun violence
Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing gun violence
Make memories with your dad at the Jackson County Fair
Rachelle previews the Jackson County Fair
See Jesus Christ Super Star
Rachelle and Nicole get a behind the scenes look at Jesus Christ Superstar
Celebrate Juneteenth this weekend
Rachelle goes over CATA Juneteenth Routes