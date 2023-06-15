Guilty verdict for Groveland Township woman who killed father using lye

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County jury found a woman guilty of killing her father by throwing lye on him in 2021.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz was found guilty from the October 1, 2021 incident when she threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping 64-year-old father causing chemical burns across his body.

Her father, Konrad Imirowicz survived five months after the attack and died on March 6, 2022, three days after being removed from life support.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz was 18-years-old at the time of the attack. Following the guilty verdict, the prosecution moved to revoke bond, which the court granted. Imirowicz will remain at the Oakland County Jail. Sentencing is set for July 25.

She was found guilty of Unlawful Possession or Use of Harmful Devices/Irritants Causing Death and Domestic Violence. Unlawful Possession or Use of Harmful Devices/Irritants Causing Death is a felony punishable by life imprisonment or any term of years and/or a fine up to $40,000. Domestic Violence is a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days jail and/or a fine up to $500.

