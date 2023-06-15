Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, a bill to protect Michigan residents from discrimination in the workplace based on wearing their natural hair will be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Senate Bill 90, is also known as the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

State Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) introduced the CROWN Act to end hair discrimination in Michigan. On June 8, the Michigan House voted 100-7 — with significant bipartisan support — to pass SB90.

“I am proud to announce that the CROWN Act has passed through both chambers of the Michigan legislature with bipartisan support,” said Sen. Anthony said upon the bill’s passing. “When I first introduced this legislation in 2019, it was shelved, and I was told that we needed to prioritize ‘more important’ issues. I can think of nothing more important than prohibiting legalized racial discrimination in school and the workplace.”

Learn more about the CROWN Act here.

“Believe it or not, natural hair discrimination is a real thing,” said Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit). “When you hear of instances of employers putting staff on administrative leave for their natural hairstyles, or elementary school personnel taking it upon themselves to cut a little Black girl’s natural hair, but nobody else’s, I hope folks can begin to see the importance of this legislation that I have been honored to vote ‘yes’ on each time it came before me in the House.

The bill’s signing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook page, and WILX YouTube channel.

