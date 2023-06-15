Give your Dad a Family Experience at the Jackson County Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What better way to create family memories with your dad than at the fair?

The Jackson County Fair has its roots in Mid-Michigan and possibly some of your own family trees.

They are gearing up for their annual exciting festival summer festival taking place this August.

There is still time to enter, visit WILX.com/contests or visit https://www.jacksoncountyfair.net/.

