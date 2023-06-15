Get Ready with ‘Herod’ in Jesus Christ Superstar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is coming to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall from Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18, 2023, as part of the 2022-23 Broadway Season.

Tickets to the 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Studio 10 sat down with Erich W. Schleck, who plays the iconic role of Herod. Erich recently made their West End Debut in the record breaking run of Blippi the Musical after touring as Blippi in North America.

Erich showed us how much work goes into the role not only on-stage, but also behind the scenes with both make-up and costumes.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com

