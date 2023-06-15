Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids man died early Thursday morning after losing control of his motorized bicycle.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Jolly Road and Okemos Road on June 15 at around 4 a.m. after a report of a person with a head injury.

Police arrived at the scene and found a dead man bleeding from the head.

Investigators said the 45-year-old Eaton Rapids man was riding his motorized bicycle through the parking lot at around 1 a.m. Thursday when he struck a curb—causing the bike to lose control. The man then hit his head on the pavement, causing the head injury. Police said no foul play was suspected.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.