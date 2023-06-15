Advertise With Us

Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids man died early Thursday morning after losing control of his motorized bicycle.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Jolly Road and Okemos Road on June 15 at around 4 a.m. after a report of a person with a head injury.

Police arrived at the scene and found a dead man bleeding from the head.

Investigators said the 45-year-old Eaton Rapids man was riding his motorized bicycle through the parking lot at around 1 a.m. Thursday when he struck a curb—causing the bike to lose control. The man then hit his head on the pavement, causing the head injury. Police said no foul play was suspected.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

