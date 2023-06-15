Burn ban partially lifted in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township lifted the suspension on Recreation Burn Permits Thursday.

The Meridian Township Fire Department said the suspension was lifted effective June 15.

A burn ban is still in effect for Rural Residential Open Burning Permits.

According to Meridian Township, a total burn ban may be implemented next week due to rising temperatures and possible dry conditions.

