Advertise With Us

Burn ban partially lifted in Meridian Township

(Meridian Township)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township lifted the suspension on Recreation Burn Permits Thursday.

The Meridian Township Fire Department said the suspension was lifted effective June 15.

A burn ban is still in effect for Rural Residential Open Burning Permits.

According to Meridian Township, a total burn ban may be implemented next week due to rising temperatures and possible dry conditions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

Latest News

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak serving as board chairman for Hillsdale College
Eaton Rapids man dies after losing control of motorized bicycle, hits head on pavement
Scattered thunderstorms possible today
Hundreds of Michigan scouts meeting at State Capitol for Scout Day