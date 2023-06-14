Your Best Life: Microdosing bravery

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Are you as fearless as you once were? It turns out 25 percent of people have more fear, and more anxiety post-pandemic and research shows 70 percent of people suffer from imposter syndrome, the feelings of inadequacy.

You don’t have to move mountains or break through barriers to be brave. You can take much smaller steps to build your confidence.

“Microdosing bravery is simply the idea that you can take small steps to start seeing changes in your daily patterns, your daily habits, and even your mindset,” says Psychologist Tracy Alloway, PhD.

Alloway says you can microdose bravery your way to being brave and the first step is to get creative. Being creative opens new parts of your brain.

According to Alloway “You’re turning off your thinking brain a little bit more. The thinking brain is the one that says, don’t do that. You’re going to fail. Don’t try that. Find a new activity in your local community, whether it’s, doing a poetry class, painting, making a candle, maybe taking a hike or going paddle boarding, whatever that is.”

And most importantly, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable.

“Sharing something about yourself can be a great way to foster trust and greater bonding between the two of you,” said Alloway.

By doing small things that are out of your comfort zone, whatever it is, will become easier the more you do it and can impact your mental health. Microdosing bravery also takes the pressure off the belief that you must take big risks to make big changes in your life. Little success can lead to a new you in no time at all.

“It increases dopamine, a feel-good hormone into our brain. So especially if you’re feeling low, you’re feeling depressed, dopamine is a great way to give us that little boost,” spoke Alloway.

