What the Tech: Father’s Day gifts better than a gift card

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dad will probably love whatever you give him for Father’s Day, even if he acts surprised by gift cards.

However, a gift card alone may not fully express your love and appreciation for everything he does for the family. That’s why a thoughtful gift is always a better choice, especially one that he can actually use.

For instance, consider Ampere’s Dusk smart sunglasses. These sunglasses, unlike any others he may have, come with built-in microphones and speakers. Dad can make and take phone calls, listen to music, and even ask Siri or Google for help. But what sets them apart is their ability to change tint with a simple button press or through the accompanying app. Dad can adjust the darkness for bright sunlight, lighten them indoors, and even make them nearly transparent at night. These polarized sunglasses also effectively block the glare of LED lights from passing cars, ensuring he can drive safely. The Dusk sunglasses with microphone and speakers are priced at $299, while the audio-less version costs $169.

Speaking of light, another great gift idea is the Infinity X1 rechargeable torch. Dad can never have enough flashlights, and if he’s still using one that requires big batteries, an upgrade to a rechargeable torch would be much appreciated. The Infinity X1, available in two sizes priced between $59 and $79, outshines most flashlights he may own. It offers a bright light that can be focused on a small area or provide a wide field of view. Additionally, these torches have backup battery power in case he forgets to recharge them.

If Dad enjoys watching movies and shows, consider upgrading his smart TV or streaming stick to the Roku Ultra. Priced at $99, the Roku Ultra is perfect for the main TV room as it supports 4K and HDR content. But it’s not just about the picture quality; the remote alone is worth the upgrade. With Bluetooth audio capabilities, Dad can listen through earbuds, change channels using voice commands, and even locate the remote by saying, “Hey Roku, find my remote.”

For a fantastic desktop gadget, consider the Google Nest Hub priced at $75. This compact screen allows Dad to enjoy YouTube videos, live programming from YouTube TV and Hulu, and acts as a personal assistant to help him manage his calendar and set reminders.

Seriously, any of these are better than a gift card and Dad will think of you every time he uses them.

