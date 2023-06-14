Sun on Wednesday leads to rain on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday, but we should get another opportunity for rain on Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the rest of the week. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to kick off your Wednesday.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 14, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1987

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1978

Jackson Record High: 94º 1988

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1978

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.