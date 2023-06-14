Sun on Wednesday leads to rain on Thursday
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday, but we should get another opportunity for rain on Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the rest of the week. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to kick off your Wednesday.
Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 14, 2023
- Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1987
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1978
- Jackson Record High: 94º 1988
- Jackson Record Low: 37º 1978
