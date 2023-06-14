Advertise With Us

Sun on Wednesday leads to rain on Thursday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday, but we should get another opportunity for rain on Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the rest of the week. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to kick off your Wednesday.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 14, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1987
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1978
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1988
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1978

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Authorities are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The...
Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

Latest News

FILE - Garbage is unloaded into the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, Mich., July 28,...
Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death months after landfill search
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in Lansing,...
Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit
Sunshine Returns Today, then Rain is Back Thursday
East Lansing City Council explores adding members, changing election years