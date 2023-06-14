Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing the US Open, new Griffs coach & thoughts on Stanley Cup champs
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of the 156 players making up the field of the 123rd U.S. Open, which kicks off Thursday morning at the Los Angeles Country Club. Plus we take a look at the first Stanley Cup championship for the Vegas Golden Knights as they defeated Florida 9-3 in game 5 Tuesday night.
Want to share your pick for the U.S. Open tournament? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and let us know in the chat!
