St. Johns woman sentenced for embezzling more than $420K from Buick dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday in the Ingham County Circuit Court a woman was sentenced to 42 months in prison for embezzlement and filing false tax returns to pay gambling debts, according to court records.

Amanda Root 42, of St. Johns, pled guilty in April.

According to court records, Root worked for Glenn Buege GMC Buick for many years and oversaw accounts receivable and accounts payable. The State believes she used her position to embezzle more than $420,000 in cash from the dealership between 2016 and 2019. The missing money was discovered when the dealership was closing and she confessed to three different people, admitting to taking at least $250,000 to cover gambling losses. She also didn’t claim the additional income on her taxes.

She had been charged with four counts of embezzlement and four counts of filing a false tax return. Additionally, her sentence includes restitution in the amount of $459,645.70 paid to the victim, the victim’s insurance companies, and the Michigan Department of Treasury.

“This conviction is the result of great collaborative work by our partners at the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Treasury,” Nessel said. “Family-owned businesses and other small or local interests can be irreparably devastated by embezzlement on this scale from their own trusted employees, and I am grateful to all three departments involved here for helping to secure justice in this significant theft.”

