Advertise With Us

Rain chances scarce for the rest of the week and what’s ahead

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nicole Buchmann joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what’s ahead on Studio 10. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on our rain chances and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 14, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1987
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1978
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1988
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1978

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Authorities are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The...
Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

Latest News

Michigan Wheat Program field day held at MSU
Michigan Lawmakers hold conference discussing budget process
Solar power plant panels
Michigan Democrats introduce bills moving toward carbon-free power with increased energy efficiency
Scattered rain in the forecast on Thursday