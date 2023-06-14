Advertise With Us

Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard Medical School for educational purposes.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – Authorities say human body parts were stolen from a morgue at Harvard Medical School in Boston then sold and shipped through the mail.

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the school for educational purposes.

A federal indictment accuses the morgue’s manager, Cedric Lodge, of stealing portions of dissected cadavers and bringing them to his home in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said he and his wife, Denise, then sold the body parts.

The indictment also identified alleged buyers Katrina MacLean and Joshua Taylor.

MacLean is accused of reselling remains to buyers in several states.

MacLean, Taylor and the Lodgers are facing charges including conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

The Lodgers and MacLean were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Another individual, Jeremy Pauley, was arrested last summer for allegedly purchasing remains from MacLean.

He was charged with offenses including abuse of a corpse.

