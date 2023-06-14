Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: How social workers support the community

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you’re in a crisis, you may think of calling 911. However, some situations are not that urgent.

Taylor Knickerbocker, a social worker with the East Lansing Police Department, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share how they respond differently to crises.

