Michigan Wheat Program field day held at MSU

The MSU extension and the ag-bio-research are hosting their series of field days.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Extension and the AgBioResearch are hosting their series of field days.

Wednesday’s field day was all about the Michigan Wheat Program. There were different presentations from professors and research staff on weed and disease control, high-management wheat production, and disease-resistant varieties.

Executive director of Michigan Wheat Program, Jody Pollok-Newsom, says today is all about asking questions and learning.

“We are getting growers on wagons, we are going out in the fields and talk with the researchers and see the latest and greatest, all the information even equipment, and have conversations with researchers to learn, but also with their neighbors, and I’m pretty sure they are going to take about the weather and the crop,” said Pollok-Newsom.

The next field day will be held on June 28, and the topic will be weed control in corn and soybeans.

