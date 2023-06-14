Michigan Senate passes bills allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed bills that would allow alcohol sales at on-campus sporting events Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Senate voted unanimously on June 14 with 36 yeas and 2 nays.

Among the universities in the Big Ten conference, only Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska prohibit the sale of alcohol within their arenas.

The privilege to purchase alcohol at Spartan Stadium is limited to those occupying suites. However, if the proposed bills are enacted into law, stadiums hosting hockey, basketball or football games could offer beer, liquor or wine throughout their premises.

The bills are now heading to the governor’s desk to be enacted.

