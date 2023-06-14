Advertise With Us

Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit

FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in Lansing,...
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Karamo, a former community college instructor who lost her bid last fall to become Michigan's secretary of state by 14 percentage points, won the chair of the Michigan Republican Party a week ago. She beat a fellow election denier, failed attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti, File)(Joey Cappelletti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge this week ordered Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city.

In an order signed Monday, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said the Oct. 26 lawsuit in which Karamo was the lead plaintiff was “rife with speculation, an absence of facts and a lack of understanding of Michigan election statutes and Detroit absentee ballot procedures.”

At the time, Karamo was the Republican nominee for secretary of state, a position that serves as Michigan’s top election official. Two weeks after the suit was filed, Karamo lost to Democrat Jocelyn Benson by 14 percentage points before being elected the state GOP chairperson in February.

“Plaintiffs merely threw out the allegation of ‘corruption in Detroit’ as the reason for disregarding the Michigan Constitution in this state’s largest city,” Kenny wrote in his order. He ordered the plaintiffs to pay the $58,459 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office.

Email requests seeking comment were sent Tuesday to Karamo and the state GOP.

Karamo and the others sued to try to force Detroit residents to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot.

They filed a lawsuit 13 days before the election, making a variety of allegations about how Detroit election officials review signatures on absentee ballots and monitor drop-off boxes. The lawsuit, among other things, also claimed the city was using “uncertified high-speed tabulators” to count votes.

Kenny dismissed the lawsuit the day before the Nov. 8 election.

“Despite plaintiffs’ arguments to ‘shed light in a dark place,’ they have failed dramatically,” the judge said at the time. “Over an eight-hour evidentiary hearing, no evidence of election law violations” was revealed.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Jacob Carl Cure
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat

Latest News

FILE - Garbage is unloaded into the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, Mich., July 28,...
Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death months after landfill search
Sunshine Returns Today, then Rain is Back Thursday
East Lansing City Council explores adding members, changing election years
East Lansing City Council explores adding members, changing election years