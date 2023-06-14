Michigan Lawmakers hold conference discussing budget process

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday to discuss updates on budget negotiations.

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt and Senate Appropriations Minority Vice Chair Jon Bumstead held the meeting.

Nesbitt discussed negotiations on delayed school funds, electric bus fleets, and teacher pensions. As well as the nine billion dollar surplus, both sides of the aisle are trying to find ideas on spending.

“Let’s maximize the endowment fund for state parks. We’ve called for 450 million dollars that would provide the full funding for the state park’s endowment fund, which means you have a dedicated fund fixing all state parks using the one-time dollars to save general fund dollars, which I say would save 30 to 40 million dollars a year.” Said Nesbitt.

Nesbitt says negotiations plan to continue.

